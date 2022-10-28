UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Replaces 0.2 Mln Defective Meters In Current Fiscal Year

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 218,763 burnt and defective meters across the region so far during the current fiscal year 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 218,763 burnt and defective meters across the region so far during the current fiscal year 2022-23.

According to Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad, 212,000 single-phase meters and 6,745 three-phase meters were replaced.

He further said 23,229 defective meters were replaced in Multan circle, 11,485 in DG Khan circle, 20,447 in Vehari circle, 40,240 in Bahawalpur circle, 18,092 in Sahiwal circle, 35,029 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 34,140 in Muzaffargarh circle, 17,014 in Bahawalnagar circle, and 19,087 defective meters of various categories were replaced in Khanewal circle from July to September 2022.

