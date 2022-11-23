UrduPoint.com

Mepco Replaces 128 Distribution Transformers During 2022-23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has replaced 128 power distribution transformers of phase-II to ensure electricity supply to consumers with best voltage and to resolve issues of tripping.

In line with special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana, the transformers have been replaced with funds of Rs 44 million during the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23 across the region.

The Mepco has replaced one transformer of 10 KVA, 25 of 25 KVA, 52 of 50 KVA, 27 of 100 KVA and 23 transformers of 20 KVA during the current fiscal year.

