MEPCO Replaces 80,271 Defective Meters In First Quarter

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:14 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 80,271 burnt and faulty meters across the region during first quarter of current fiscal year 2021-22

In line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO, Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq, the metres which burnt or defected due to rains or other technical faults were being replaced on priority basis at all operational circles of the region in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

According to MEPCO officials, 77,363 single phase meters, 2,881 three phase meters and 27 MDI meters were replaced during above said period.

Exactly, 12,619 defective meters were replaced in Multan circle, 4350 in DG Khan circle, 4925 in Vehari circle, 9622 in Bahawalpur circle, 8501 in Sahiwal circle, 9969 in Rahim Yar Khan circle,14161 in Muzaffargarh circle, 4461 in Bahawalnagar circle and 11663 defective meters replaced in Khanewal circle during July 2021 to September 2021.

