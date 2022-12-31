UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Replaces Over 2 Lac Faulty Metres

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MEPCO replaces over 2 lac faulty metres

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has replaced 2,52,939 damaged and burn meters during fiscal year 2022-23.

The metres which were replaced included 247538 single-phase, 5335 three-phase, and 66 MI meters.

18458 metres were replaced in Multan circle, 13859 in DG Khan circle, 22035 in Vehari circle, 79443 in Bahawalpur circle, 21174 in Sahiwal circle, 40541 in Rahimyar Khan circle, 25676 in Muzaffargarh circle, 18904 in Bahawalnagar circle and 12849 single and three-phase, MDI meters were replaced in Khanewal circle during July to November 2022.

