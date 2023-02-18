MEPCO replaces over 3 lac faulty meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has replaced 3,90,536 damaged and burnt meters across the region during current fiscal year 2022-23.

The meters which replaced included 3,82,223 single phase, 8195 three phase and 188 MI meters.

The faulty meters of the consumers were replaced on large scale under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

31829 metres were replaced in Multan circle, 19787 in DG Khan circle, 30859 in Vehari circle, 1,21000 in Bahawalpur circle, 38629 in Sahiwal circle, 58903 in Rahimyar Khan circle, 41741 in Muzaffargarh circle, 26259 in Bahawalnagar circle and 20986 single and three phase, MDI meters were replaced in Khanewal circle during July 2022 to January 2023.