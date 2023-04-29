UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Replaces Over 4 Lac Faulty Metres

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has replaced 4,62,876 damaged and burned meters during the current fiscal year 2022-23.

The metres replaced included 4,50,999 single phase, 11735 three phase and 142 MDI meters.

The faulty metres were replaced on a large scale for accurate metres reading to consumers and to avert them from overbilling under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

34,307 metres were replaced in Multan circle, 23,891 in DG Khan circle, 35, 259 in Vehari circle, 1,64,363 in Bahawalpur circle, 43,187 in Sahiwal circle, 62,660 in Rahimyar Khan circle, 45,277 in Muzaffargarh circle, 30,184 in Bahawalnagar circle and 23801 single and three phase, MDI meters were replaced in Khanewal circle during July 2022 to March 2023.

