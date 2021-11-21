UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Replaces Over 93,000 Defective Meters

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 05:00 PM

MEPCO replaces over 93,000 defective meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 93,278 burnt and defective meters across the region during current fiscal year 2021-22.

In line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO engineer, Ikram-ul-Haq, defective and burnt meters were being replaced on priority basis at all operational circles of the region in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

MEPCO official sources said that during this session, the company had replaced 89,825 single phase meters, 3404 three phase meters and 49 MDI meters.

Sources added that 15294 defective meters were replaced in Multan circle, 5840 in DG Khan circle, 5159 in Vehari circle, 11364 in Bahawalpur circle, 9653 in Sahiwal circle, 11997 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 15229 in Muzaffargarh circle, 5077 in Bahawalnagar circle and 13665 defective meters  replaced in Khanewal circle during July to October 2021.

Related Topics

Multan Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari October All MEPCO

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

6 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

21 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, LÃ¼ ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, LÃ¼beck University

36 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challe ..

UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challenges into opportunities: Minis ..

51 minutes ago
 ADIOâ€™s London office hosts inaugural event for U ..

ADIOâ€™s London office hosts inaugural event for UK investors seeking expansion ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.