MEPCO replaces over 93,000 defective meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 93,278 burnt and defective meters across the region during current fiscal year 2021-22.

In line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO engineer, Ikram-ul-Haq, defective and burnt meters were being replaced on priority basis at all operational circles of the region in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

MEPCO official sources said that during this session, the company had replaced 89,825 single phase meters, 3404 three phase meters and 49 MDI meters.

Sources added that 15294 defective meters were replaced in Multan circle, 5840 in DG Khan circle, 5159 in Vehari circle, 11364 in Bahawalpur circle, 9653 in Sahiwal circle, 11997 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 15229 in Muzaffargarh circle, 5077 in Bahawalnagar circle and 13665 defective meters replaced in Khanewal circle during July to October 2021.