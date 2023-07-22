Open Menu

MEPCO Replaces Over Five Lac Faulty, Burnt Meters

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has replaced 5,24,457 faulty and burnt meters during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The metres which were replaced included 495468 single-phase and 28,989 three-phase meters.

The faulty metres were being replaced on a priority basis across the region, under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. 65,984 metres were replaced in Multan Circle, 37111 in DG Khan Circle, 46,774 in Vehari Circle, 86,768 in Bahawalpur Circle, 55,853 in Sahiwal Circle, 76,470 in Rahimyar Khan Circle, 74010 in Muzaffargarh circle, 39,393 in Bahawalnagar circle and 42094 damaged and burnt meters were replaced in Khanewal circle from July 22 to June 23, 2023.

