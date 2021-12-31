UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Replaces Over One Lac Defective Meters In 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 06:55 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 1,06107 burnt and defective meters across the region during current fiscal year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 1,06107 burnt and defective meters across the region during current fiscal year 2021-22.

MEPCO official sources said that during this session, the company had replaced 1,01570 single phase meters, 4456 three phase meters and 81 MDI meters.

Sources added that 18,548 defective meters were replaced in Multan circle, 6444 in DG Khan circle, 7020 in Vehari circle, 14354 in Bahawalpur circle, 11390 in Sahiwal circle, 12833 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 15810 in Muzaffargarh circle, 5583 in Bahawalnagar circle and 14125 defective meters of various categories were replaced in Khanewal circle during July to November 2021.

