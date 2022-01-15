UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Replaces Over One Lac Defective Meters During Current Fiscal Year

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 04:35 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 113,417 burnt and defective meters across the region so far during current fiscal year 2021-22.

MEPCO official sources said that during this period, the company had replaced 108,244 single phase meters, 5076 three phase meters and 97 MDI meters.

The sources added that 20,204 defective meters were replaced in Multan circle, 7,023 in DG Khan circle, 8,057 in Vehari circle, 15,547 in Bahawalpur circle, 12,134 in Sahiwal circle, 13,546 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 16,112 in Muzaffargarh circle, 6,049 in Bahawalnagar circle and 14,745 defective meters of various categories were replaced in Khanewal circle during July to December 2021.

