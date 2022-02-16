MEPCO replaces over one lac defective meters in current fiscal year

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 1,23,316 burnt and defective meters across the region so far during current fiscal year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 1,23,316 burnt and defective meters across the region so far during current fiscal year 2021-22.

MEPCO official sources said that during this session, the company had replaced 1,17,039 single phase meters, 6166 three phase meters and 111 MDI meters, under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

Sources added that 21784 defective meters were replaced in Multan circle, 7693 in DG Khan circle, 9528 in Vehari circle, 17446 in Bahawalpur circle, 13286 in Sahiwal circle, 14323 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 16565 in Muzaffargarh circle, 6879 in Bahawalnagar circle and 15812 defective meters of various categories were replaced in Khanewal circle during July 2021 to January 2022.