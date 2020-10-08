UrduPoint.com
MEPCO 's Recovery Rate Shoots Up To 105%

Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

MEPCO 's recovery rate shoots up to 105%

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company Limited (MEPCO) sub division Khan Garh claimed to have held recovery worth 105 percent with line losses deceased up to 0.4 percent in past month of September, Additional Xen Mian Muhammad Saleem informed during media briefing on Thursday.

He said it had collected fine of 32106 stolen units both from domestic and commercial consumers in the same month.

He said about 18 people were being pursed in different police station for FIRs on stealing power units in their respective territories.

Saleem made clear that no power stealer would be let off scot free as they were enemy of the country and nation in real terms. Their electricity meters would be checked day and night through vigilance operation, he remarked.

