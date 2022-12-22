MEPCO saves 200m units in current fiscal year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has saved 200 million electricity units which benefits Rs 4.15 billion through making 2.1 percent reduction in progressive line losses ratio during fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the financial year 2022-23 performance report issued here, Rs 829 million fine was imposed on 81,223 power pilferers and more than Rs 564.8 million recovered while 1401 cases were registered out of 6,341 applications.

Around two trillion and 44 billion were received in the form of billing with 95.69 percent progressive recovery ratio.

Almost 162884 new connections have been provided in nine operation circles across the region.

After the installation of these connections, the total number of customers has increased to over 7.

7 million including over 6.9 million domestic, 6,26943 commercial, 60507 industrial, 466 bulk supply, 104,609 agricultural tube wells, 42,925 bulk supply and 1,883 other categories of consumers.

MEPCO was number one electricity company in terms of the number of consumers and electricity distribution system.

The number of 11KV feeders providing electricity in MEPCO region was 1705 with 141 grid stations.

The total length of High Tension lines was 81682 kilometers and the total length of LT lines was 50506 km across South Punjab while 2859 distribution transformers of different capacities were included to the system during financial year and the distribution transformers providing electricity in the MEPCO system has reached to 227866 after installation of these transformers.