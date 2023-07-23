MEPCO saves over Rs 3b by reducing 0.7pc line losses

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has saved Rs 3.53 billion by reducing the line losses ratio by 0.7 per cent during the financial year 2022-23.

MEPCO has saved 144.1 million units through a reduction in line losses.

The company's line losses in the financial year 2021-22 were 14.7 per cent which was reduced by 0.7 per cent in the financial year 2022-23 and come down to 14 per cent from July 2022 to June 2023.

The recovery operation was underway led by Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana for recovery of monthly bills and pending dues/arrears across the region.

Likewise, MEPCO has recovered over Rs 4.76 trillion in line with billing from private and government consumers during the fiscal year 2022-23 with a progress recovery ratio of 98.13 per cent.

The company has recovered Rs 218.99 billion from domestic consumers with a 99.

06 per cent recovery ratio, Rs 55.80 billion from commercial consumers with a 100.02 per cent recovery ratio, Rs 2.71 billion from general service connection consumers with a 99.75 per cent recovery ratio and Rs 910 million were recovered from other category consumers with 103.3 per cent recovery ratio while Rs 26 billions were recovered from government departments.

Rs 3.29 billion fine was imposed on 2,64,986 power pilferers and over Rs 2.27 billion was recovered while 2,805 cases were got registered out of 14883 applications were sent to various police stations against power pilferers during above said period.

Similarly, 2,76,162 new connections were provided to consumers and the number of consumers reached over 7.9 million across the region.

5,53,467 dead and faulty metres were also replaced during above said period, said a press release issued here on Sunday.