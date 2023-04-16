UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Saves Over Rs 5.5b By Reducing 1.8pc Line Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MEPCO saves over Rs 5.5b by reducing 1.8pc line losses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has saved over Rs 5.5 billion by reducing the line losses ratio by 1.8 percent during the financial year 2022-23.

MEPCO has saved over 219.8 million units through a reduction in line losses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana said that the line losses ratio was being reduced by the timely completion of projects under Energy Loss Reduction (ELR), area planning/load shifting of high-tension feeders and successful operation against power pilferers.

MEPCO's line losses were 13.3 per cent from July 2021 to March 2022 which has been reduced by 1.6 per cent from July 2022 to March 2023 bringing line losses to the level of 11.7 per cent.

Related Topics

Multan Company March July From Billion Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of ..

ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of London and the Middle East

22 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation all ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation allocates AED10 million in suppor ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Ce ..

UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

52 minutes ago
 Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

1 hour ago
 UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.