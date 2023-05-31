UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Saves Rs 4.74b By Reducing 1.3pc Line Losses

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MEPCO saves Rs 4.74b by reducing 1.3pc line losses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has saved Rs 4.74 billion by reducing the line losses ratio by 1.3 percent during first ten months of the financial year 2022-23.

MEPCO has saved 199.5 million units through a reduction in line losses.

Likewise, MEPCO has recovered Rs 32.57 billion in line with billing during April 2023 with a recovery ratio of 97.68 percent which is the highest of all power distribution companies across the country.

Rs 2.57 billion fine was imposed on 2,31,384 power pilferers and over Rs 1.

77 billion was recovered while 2436 cases were got registered out of 12245 applications were sent to various police stations against power pilferers during the current fiscal year.

Similarly, 2,52327 new connections were provided to consumers at nine operation circles, under the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. 4,97,313 dead and faulty meters were also replaced during above said period, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Police Company Fine April All Billion Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

31-MAY Ijaz Gondal Interview Dubai my Gold Medal o ..

31-MAY Ijaz Gondal Interview Dubai my Gold Medal or Golden Visa lyny wali Pakist ..

23 minutes ago
 MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Ma ..

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Market Award starting Thursday

1 hour ago
 BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate o ..

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate on Global Waste Recycling stand ..

1 hour ago
 Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

3 hours ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

4 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.