MEPCO saves Rs 4.74b by reducing 1.3pc line losses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has saved Rs 4.74 billion by reducing the line losses ratio by 1.3 percent during first ten months of the financial year 2022-23.

MEPCO has saved 199.5 million units through a reduction in line losses.

Likewise, MEPCO has recovered Rs 32.57 billion in line with billing during April 2023 with a recovery ratio of 97.68 percent which is the highest of all power distribution companies across the country.

Rs 2.57 billion fine was imposed on 2,31,384 power pilferers and over Rs 1.

77 billion was recovered while 2436 cases were got registered out of 12245 applications were sent to various police stations against power pilferers during the current fiscal year.

Similarly, 2,52327 new connections were provided to consumers at nine operation circles, under the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. 4,97,313 dead and faulty meters were also replaced during above said period, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.