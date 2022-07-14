MEPCO secures top position in recovery of electricity bills during 2021-22

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has secured top position in the country regarding recovery of electricity bills during last fiscal year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has secured top position in the country regarding recovery of electricity bills during last fiscal year 2021-22.

The accurate billing was made to customers according to their used units and over-billing was completely eliminated from the company under the supervision of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

According to Director Commercial MEPCO, Asad Hamad, the country's largest power company MEPCO had recovered over Rs 363 billion out of Rs 364 billion from public and private consumers during the financial year 2021-22 and annual recovery ratio was 99.

73 percent which is the highest among all the electricity distribution companies in the country.

In Punjab province, Gujranwala (GAPCO) had an annual recovery rate of 99.70 percent, while Islamabad (IESCO) was third with 99.55 percent, Faisalabad (FESCO) was fourth with 99.53 percent and Lahore (LESCO) was fifth with 99.35 percent.