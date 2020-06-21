KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) sought cooperation from district administration for availability of land for construction of grid station and cooperation in recovery from defaulters.

Engineer MEPCO Circle Muhammad Shehzad Raie met Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi and sought cooperation for campaign against tubewell defaulters and electricity pilferers.

They also agreed that they would approach Pakistan Kissan Ittehad for making the recovery campaign successful.

The MEPCO officer apprised the DC that the number of electricity consumers increased remarkably and they were in need of proper site for construction of grid station.

The DC assured him of cooperation in identification of a suitable site.

On this occasion, some other officials of MEPCO were also present.