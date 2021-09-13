MEPCO sends officer on forced retirement for harassing women staffers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration sent Additional Manager Computer Centre Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Ali on forced retirement for harassing female staffers.

A spokesperson for MEPCO said on Monday that action was taken after investigation on an application from female staffers.

He informed that initially the officer was suspended and was attached with operation circle RY Khan adding that after inquiry committee findings, Muhammad Ali was sent on forced retirement under Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010.