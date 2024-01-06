Open Menu

MEPCO Sents Report Of 70 Overloaded Feeders To WB For Financing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2024 | 06:26 PM

MEPCO sents report of 70 overloaded feeders to WB for financing

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed a survey of 70 overloaded feeders and sent a report to the World Bank for financing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed a survey of 70 overloaded feeders and sent a report to the World Bank for financing.

MEPCO environment wing has prepared a complete report after a survey in various areas of Multan, DG Khan and Khanewal for the bifurcation of 70 overloaded feeders and replacement of their conductors.

Environment section engineer Nargis Memon informed in this regard that they met with the consumers concerned related to feeders personally and compiled a report after listening to their problems.

The group meetings were conducted with the domestic, commercial and household women consumers connected to these feeders by visiting Multan, DG Khan, Mian Channu,Kot Chutta, Shujabad and Jalal Pur areas.

Related Topics

Multan World Bank Company Khanewal Shujabad Nargis Women MEPCO

Recent Stories

Imran Khan’s disqualification in Thoshakahan cas ..

Imran Khan’s disqualification in Thoshakahan case challenged before SC

10 minutes ago
 Death toll hits 98 in Japan quake

Death toll hits 98 in Japan quake

16 minutes ago
 Aima Baig, Neha Kakar share smile together in Duba ..

Aima Baig, Neha Kakar share smile together in Dubai

28 minutes ago
 Sargodha Commissioner reviews election arrangement ..

Sargodha Commissioner reviews election arrangements

35 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews PIC upgrade

Commissioner reviews PIC upgrade

36 minutes ago
 Quetta administration working hard to provide reli ..

Quetta administration working hard to provide relief to masses

36 minutes ago
Govt forms cabinet committee to probe May 9 incide ..

Govt forms cabinet committee to probe May 9 incidents

46 minutes ago
 SC approached against Senate resolution passed to ..

SC approached against Senate resolution passed to postpone elections

1 hour ago
 PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon joins MQM-P

PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon joins MQM-P

1 hour ago
 Maulana Fazl to depart for Kabul tomorrow

Maulana Fazl to depart for Kabul tomorrow

1 hour ago
 realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme ..

Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets In ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates celebrates 25 years of success serving Is ..

Emirates celebrates 25 years of success serving Islamabad and Lahore

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan