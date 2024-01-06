MEPCO sents report of 70 overloaded feeders to WB for financing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed a survey of 70 overloaded feeders and sent a report to the World Bank for financing.

MEPCO environment wing has prepared a complete report after a survey in various areas of Multan, DG Khan and Khanewal for the bifurcation of 70 overloaded feeders and replacement of their conductors.

Environment section engineer Nargis Memon informed in this regard that they met with the consumers concerned related to feeders personally and compiled a report after listening to their problems.

The group meetings were conducted with the domestic, commercial and household women consumers connected to these feeders by visiting Multan, DG Khan, Mian Channu,Kot Chutta, Shujabad and Jalal Pur areas.