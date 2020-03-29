UrduPoint.com
Mepco Staffers Strictly Following Preventive Measures

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

Mepco staffers strictly following preventive measures

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Engineer Tahir Mahmood Sunday said that company staffers were strictly following all preventive measures and made it clear that no coronavirus positive case in the region.

He said that safety measures adopted by company staffers are essential for themselves, their families and MEPCO also.

Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) has sought report from all distribution companies including Mepco about coronavirus impacts on staffers, he added.

He directed heads of all operation circles of entire region , GSO and GSC to assign duties of their Director Technical to submit report about coronavirus on daily basis.

He also directed the company staff to adopt all preventive measures and continue this practice to avert from coronavirus and consult with doctors in case of flu, fever and other diseases

