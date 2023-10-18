MEPCO takes 'solemn oath' against bribery from consumers

MEPCO local chapter took oath from its officials to refrain from taking bribery coupled with adopting foolproof measures against power theft in a ceremony arranged here on Wednesday

SE MEPCO took the oath from the officials concerned in a simple but elegant ceremony conducted at lawn of MEPCO office.

Deputy Director Technical Engineer Abdul Karim Tawari, XEN Engineer Muhammad Rehan Adil, XEN Operation Rehan Ali, XEN Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Manager Commercial Muhammad Zahid Qurban, Revenue Officer Mushtaq Daha and others took the oath.

As per the outlines of the oath draft being echoed, the officials swore that they would perform their duty honestly and restrained from minting money unduly from consumers.

They won't be complicit in any wrong practice with intenting to pursue un-called-for benefits to meet their desire, they repeated.

Neither they would take bribery nor embolden subordinates to pursue it anywhere from anybody within their jurisdiction.

SE Ashraf Mahmood said that to become a good person, one must have to earn a fair likelihood. He said the nation has conferred the great responsibility upon them to treat the consumers honestly and politely.