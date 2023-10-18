Open Menu

MEPCO Takes 'solemn Oath' Against Bribery From Consumers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 06:37 PM

MEPCO takes 'solemn oath' against bribery from consumers

MEPCO local chapter took oath from its officials to refrain from taking bribery coupled with adopting foolproof measures against power theft in a ceremony arranged here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) MEPCO local chapter took oath from its officials to refrain from taking bribery coupled with adopting foolproof measures against power theft in a ceremony arranged here on Wednesday.

SE MEPCO took the oath from the officials concerned in a simple but elegant ceremony conducted at lawn of MEPCO office.

Deputy Director Technical Engineer Abdul Karim Tawari, XEN Engineer Muhammad Rehan Adil, XEN Operation Rehan Ali, XEN Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Manager Commercial Muhammad Zahid Qurban, Revenue Officer Mushtaq Daha and others took the oath.

As per the outlines of the oath draft being echoed, the officials swore that they would perform their duty honestly and restrained from minting money unduly from consumers.

They won't be complicit in any wrong practice with intenting to pursue un-called-for benefits to meet their desire, they repeated.

Neither they would take bribery nor embolden subordinates to pursue it anywhere from anybody within their jurisdiction.

SE Ashraf Mahmood said that to become a good person, one must have to earn a fair likelihood. He said the nation has conferred the great responsibility upon them to treat the consumers honestly and politely.

Related Topics

Money From MEPCO

Recent Stories

CBI breaks new ground at GITEX Global 2023 by lead ..

CBI breaks new ground at GITEX Global 2023 by leading digital revolution

11 minutes ago
 Quaid-i-Azam University hosts Rectors Conferenc Re ..

Quaid-i-Azam University hosts Rectors Conferenc Regional Roundtable

8 minutes ago
 IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

8 minutes ago
 LESCO chief listens to customers’ complaints

LESCO chief listens to customers’ complaints

8 minutes ago
 Annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Dataar to begin on Nov 20

Annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Dataar to begin on Nov 20

8 minutes ago
 President for enhancing trade, economic cooperatio ..

President for enhancing trade, economic cooperation with Morocco

27 minutes ago
HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for af ..

HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for affiliated colleges of Punjab

27 minutes ago
 ADQ FWD paper showcases transformative impact of s ..

ADQ FWD paper showcases transformative impact of sovereign wealth funds

41 minutes ago
 Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as th ..

Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as thousands rally

19 minutes ago
 Global accolades for NUST researchers: 31 stand am ..

Global accolades for NUST researchers: 31 stand among the top 2%

19 minutes ago
 PSX loses 99 points

PSX loses 99 points

19 minutes ago
 UAE calls for strengthening cooperation between Mi ..

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation between Middle Eastern countries to buil ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan