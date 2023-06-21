MEPCO teams return after restoring electricity in Sindh

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams on Wednesday returned back to Bahawalpur City after restoring power supply to areas of Sindh province affected by cyclone Biper Joy.

The technical teams comprising engineers were dispatched to Sindh following the Federal government's directions to assist the local companies in the province in the restoration of electricity supply on the occasion of cyclone Biper Joy, said a news release.

The teams were accorded a warm welcome at MEPCO Bahawalpur Office with garlands.