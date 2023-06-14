UrduPoint.com

Mepco Teams To Protect Power Installation In Biperjoy Cyclone

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :In a view of possible arrival of Biperjoy cyclone at seashore, three mepco teams were dispatched under supervision of SE Mepco Vehari from here.

The teams were mandated to protect Wapda installations as well as repairing with shifting people to safe locations in case of emerging emergency on the occasion.

It's included with line staff, technical staff expert in related fields with the officers.

SE Mapco said departure of Mepco officials to Karachi would help meet possible emergency situations. He vowed to play coherent role to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in the capital.

More Stories From Pakistan

