UrduPoint.com

Mepco To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply During Pak Vs England Match

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Mepco to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Pak vs England match

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has finalized arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply at Multan Cricket Stadium during the test match between Pakistan and England, which will start on December 09.

This was disclosed by Superintending Engineer Operations Multan Circle Malik Javed Iqbal in a meeting held here at Mepco Headquarters to review arrangements for uninterrupted power supply at Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

He said that electricity supply was being provided at the stadium through 11 KV stadium grid and Al-Hilal Distribution Feeder and the electricity supply from both feeders would continue from December 07 to 13.

He said a special team had been formed under the supervision of SDO Shah Rukan-e-Alam Sub-Division Kazam Hussain to monitor the electricity supply and to address any complaint.

Malik Javed Iqbal added that uninterrupted electricity supply was also being ensured at the residencies of both cricket teams and officials where SDO Nawaz Sheher Sub-Division Muhammad Arif Sial was monitoring the electricity supply.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Electricity Company Circle December From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.