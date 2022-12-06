Mepco to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Pak vs England match

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has finalized arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply at Multan Cricket Stadium during the test match between Pakistan and England, which will start on December 09.

This was disclosed by Superintending Engineer Operations Multan Circle Malik Javed Iqbal in a meeting held here at Mepco Headquarters to review arrangements for uninterrupted power supply at Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

He said that electricity supply was being provided at the stadium through 11 KV stadium grid and Al-Hilal Distribution Feeder and the electricity supply from both feeders would continue from December 07 to 13.

He said a special team had been formed under the supervision of SDO Shah Rukan-e-Alam Sub-Division Kazam Hussain to monitor the electricity supply and to address any complaint.

Malik Javed Iqbal added that uninterrupted electricity supply was also being ensured at the residencies of both cricket teams and officials where SDO Nawaz Sheher Sub-Division Muhammad Arif Sial was monitoring the electricity supply.