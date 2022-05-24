UrduPoint.com

MEPCO To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply In Examination Centres

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has decided to provide uninterrupted power supply at educational institutions during exams across the region.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana has issued directions to officials concerned in this regard.

All operation circle officials across the MEPCO region were directed to provide details of feeders as uninterrupted power supply would be provided in 13 operation circles of South Punjab including Multan during exams.

The electricity supply would be ensured in examination centres 9 am to 12 am and 2 pm to 5 pm.

CEO MEPCO directed the power distribution center to monitor the electricity supply during exams days.

