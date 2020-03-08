UrduPoint.com
Mepco To Establish New Feeder At Sanawan City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Superintending Engineer Mepco Muzaffargarh Circle Engineer Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Samtia said a new feeder was being established at Sanawan city to resolve issues of low voltage and tripping.

Holding an open court at Jamia Mosque Bilal Mustafa here on Sunday, Engineer Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Samtia said taking serious notice of the complaints of low voltage and tripping in the area, the Mepco administration has decided to establish a new feeder in the Sanawan city.

He said establishment of new feeder would bring remarkable decrease in the complaints.

He said it is top priority of Mepco to ensure electricity supply to consumers with best voltage and to resolve their complaints on top priority.

He said that strict action was being taken against the power pilferers while the mepco officials involved in corruption and other illegal activities would be treated with iron hands.

On this occasion, 21 consumers submitted their complaints to the superintending engineer. He directed concerned officers to resolve the issues on priority.

