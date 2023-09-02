Open Menu

MEPCO To Extend Relief For Masses After Govt Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :MEPCO Superintendent Engineering Multan Circle Farhan Shabbir said on Friday that the company would extend relief to consumers after government's decision on it.

He informed that Multan Electricity Power Company is a distribution company and its responsibility was to collect bills from consumers and submit it to national kitty.

He expressed these views while talking to District Bar President Waheed Bokhari and Secretary Ali Altaf Gillani who called on him at his office.

He regretted violence on masses on MEPCO staffers on account of bills.

The SE informed that they were explaining to people from different walks of life about the duties and responsibilities of company's staffers.

