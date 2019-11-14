MEPCO to hold open courts on Nov 16

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) ::The MEPCO to address complaints of consumers will conduct open courts through Superintendent Engineers (SEs) of nine operation circles on November 16.

According to MEPCO spokesperson, open courts would be organized at Muhammad Anwar Jamia mosque MDA office in Multan cirlce, SE DG Khan at Aziz mosque Tibbi Qaisrani, Bilal mosque Riazabad Mailsi in Vehari cirlce, SE Bahawalpur would conduct open court at Yazman mosque and others to resolve the consumer's issues on thier door step.