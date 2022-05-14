Mepco to install power transformer at Arifwala grid station

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to install a new power transformer at 132 KV Arifwala grid station to resolve issues of low voltage and tripping

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to install a new power transformer at 132 KV Arifwala grid station to resolve issues of low voltage and tripping.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, in line with special directions of CEO Mepco Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana, power transformers were being installed across the region to resolve public complaints regarding low voltage and tripping.

The Grid System Construction (GSC) department of Mepco has decided to install a new transformer of 40 MVA at 132 KV Arifwala grid station.

The project would be completed with a cost of Rs 80 millions.The installation of power transformers would help resolve public complaints regarding low voltage, tripping and over loading, it added.