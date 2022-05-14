UrduPoint.com

Mepco To Install Power Transformer At Arifwala Grid Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Mepco to install power transformer at Arifwala grid station

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to install a new power transformer at 132 KV Arifwala grid station to resolve issues of low voltage and tripping

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to install a new power transformer at 132 KV Arifwala grid station to resolve issues of low voltage and tripping.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, in line with special directions of CEO Mepco Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana, power transformers were being installed across the region to resolve public complaints regarding low voltage and tripping.

The Grid System Construction (GSC) department of Mepco has decided to install a new transformer of 40 MVA at 132 KV Arifwala grid station.

The project would be completed with a cost of Rs 80 millions.The installation of power transformers would help resolve public complaints regarding low voltage, tripping and over loading, it added.

Related Topics

Multan Company Arifwala (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court asks IT Ministry, PTA to take ..

Islamabad High Court asks IT Ministry, PTA to take steps against Geert Wilders' ..

51 seconds ago
 Saudi delegation in Pakistan for Road to Makkah pr ..

Saudi delegation in Pakistan for Road to Makkah project's expansion

53 seconds ago
 State to protect rights of minorities: Rana Sana U ..

State to protect rights of minorities: Rana Sana Ullah

56 seconds ago
 Kim says outbreak causing 'great upheaval' in Nort ..

Kim says outbreak causing 'great upheaval' in North Korea

58 seconds ago
 Iran Will Not Compete With Russia on Oil Markets S ..

Iran Will Not Compete With Russia on Oil Markets Should JCPOA Be Renewed - Negot ..

15 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 2150 intoxicated tablets; four held

ANF recovers 2150 intoxicated tablets; four held

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.