Mepco to install power transformer at Kehror Paka grid station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to install a new power transformer at 132 KV Kehror Paka grid station of Bahawalpur circle to resolve issues of low voltage and tripping.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, in line with special directions of CEO Mepco Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana, power transformers were being installed across the region to resolve public complaints regarding low voltage and tripping.

The Grid System Construction (GSC) department of Mepco has decided to install a new transformer of 40 MVA at 132 KV Kehror Paka grid station to replace transformer of 20/26 MVA.

The project would be completed with a cost of Rs 50 millions. The installation of power transformers would surely help to resolve public complaints regarding low voltage, tripping and over loading, it added.