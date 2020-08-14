UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mepco To Install Power Transformer At Rahimyar Khan-II Grid Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 04:57 PM

Mepco to install power transformer at Rahimyar Khan-II grid station

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to install new power transformer at Rahimyar Khan-II grid station to resolve issues of low voltage and tripping

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to install new power transformer at Rahimyar Khan-II grid station to resolve issues of low voltage and tripping.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, in line with special directions of CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, power transformers were being installed across the region to resolve public complaints regarding low voltage and tripping.

The Grid System Construction (GSC) department of Mepco has decided to install a new transformer of 31.5/40 MVA at the grid station to replace transformer of 20/26 MVA.

The installation of power transformers would decrease public complaints regarding low voltage, tripping and over loading, it added.

Related Topics

Multan Company

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

10 seconds ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

10 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 82,344 COVID-19 t ..

15 minutes ago

DEWA installs two Green Charger stations at Expo D ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police launches air ambulance capsule fo ..

30 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.