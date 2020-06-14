UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO To Install Power Transformer For System Upgradation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 04:50 PM

MEPCO to install power transformer for system upgradation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has decided to install a power transformer of 40 MVA at 132 KV Jalalpur Pirwala grid station to resolve complaints of low voltage and tripping.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, in line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood, power transformer of 40 MVA was being installed at the grid station to replace transformer of 20/26 MVA.

The step was being taken to resolve the issues of low voltage and tripping.

The press release added that after installation of new transformer, issues of low voltage at 11 KV Baheli Sharif, Qadarpur, Kotla and City Feeders would be resolved.

Related Topics

Multan Company Jalalpur Pirwala Sunday MEPCO

Recent Stories

ADX starts listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global ..

7 minutes ago

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 1,404 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

2 hours ago

MoF successfully launches phase one of &#039;Accru ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia registers 857 new coronavirus infections ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.