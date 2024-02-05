Mepco To Monitor Electricity Supply During Elections: SE
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 11:33 PM
Superintending Engineer (SE) Multan Circle Amjad Nawaz Bhatti said on Monday that special duties have been assigned to Mepco officials for monitoring of electricity supply from February 06 to 09
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Superintending Engineer (SE) Multan Circle Amjad Nawaz Bhatti said on Monday that special duties have been assigned to Mepco officials for monitoring of electricity supply from February 06 to 09.
The Superintending Engineer said that the monitoring teams have been deployed at the customer services centre in Multan Circle to perform monitoring duties in three different shifts.
He said that the electricity supply would be monitored from Feb 06 to 09 at polling stations and returning officer offices through the concerned Mepco feeders to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply on polling day.
He said that senior officers of SDO rank would be deployed on monitoring duty on February 08 at the offices to keep vigil on the electricity supply and to resolve issues at the earliest.
Recent Stories
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar advocates for Kashmir solidarity27 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University27 minutes ago
-
Bilawal leads rally in Karachi as part of election campaign27 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unflinching support37 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with renewed pledge to resolve long-standing dispute37 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with vigor, unity in Karachi47 minutes ago
-
1696 candidates contesting 67 constituencies of Balochistan56 minutes ago
-
Minister condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan, Karak56 minutes ago
-
Kashmir an integral part Pakistan: Rabita Forum57 minutes ago
-
IIUI Mirpur-AJK school observed Kashmir Solidarity Day57 minutes ago
-
CM directs Hyderabad administration to look after polling stations57 minutes ago
-
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty1 hour ago