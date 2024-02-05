Open Menu

Mepco To Monitor Electricity Supply During Elections: SE

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Mepco to monitor electricity supply during elections: SE

Superintending Engineer (SE) Multan Circle Amjad Nawaz Bhatti said on Monday that special duties have been assigned to Mepco officials for monitoring of electricity supply from February 06 to 09

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Superintending Engineer (SE) Multan Circle Amjad Nawaz Bhatti said on Monday that special duties have been assigned to Mepco officials for monitoring of electricity supply from February 06 to 09.

The Superintending Engineer said that the monitoring teams have been deployed at the customer services centre in Multan Circle to perform monitoring duties in three different shifts.

He said that the electricity supply would be monitored from Feb 06 to 09 at polling stations and returning officer offices through the concerned Mepco feeders to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply on polling day.

He said that senior officers of SDO rank would be deployed on monitoring duty on February 08 at the offices to keep vigil on the electricity supply and to resolve issues at the earliest.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Circle February From

Recent Stories

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

1 hour ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

1 hour ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

1 hour ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

1 hour ago
 466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

1 hour ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

2 hours ago
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

2 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

2 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

1 hour ago
 AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's acc ..

AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisal ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan