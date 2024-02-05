Mepco to monitor electricity supply during elections: SE

Superintending Engineer (SE) Multan Circle Amjad Nawaz Bhatti said on Monday that special duties have been assigned to Mepco officials for monitoring of electricity supply from February 06 to 09

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Superintending Engineer (SE) Multan Circle Amjad Nawaz Bhatti said on Monday that special duties have been assigned to Mepco officials for monitoring of electricity supply from February 06 to 09.

The Superintending Engineer said that the monitoring teams have been deployed at the customer services centre in Multan Circle to perform monitoring duties in three different shifts.

He said that the electricity supply would be monitored from Feb 06 to 09 at polling stations and returning officer offices through the concerned Mepco feeders to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply on polling day.

He said that senior officers of SDO rank would be deployed on monitoring duty on February 08 at the offices to keep vigil on the electricity supply and to resolve issues at the earliest.