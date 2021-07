MEPCO to offer marriage grant assistance to 20 employees

Multan Electric Power Company issued orders for release of Rs 1.6 million as marriage grant for kids of 20 employees, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company issued orders for release of Rs 1.6 million as marriage grant for kids of 20 employees, here on Monday.

According to Mepco press release, each employee will get Rs 80,000.

The beneficiary employees are meter readers, telephone complaints clerks, store helpers, assistant line men, line-men (I), line men (II), superintendent, assistant line men and watchman.