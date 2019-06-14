UrduPoint.com
MEPCO To Offer Monthly Mobile Balance Facility To Linemen

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:24 PM

MEPCO to offer monthly mobile balance facility to linemen

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has decided to provide facility of free sim and monthly mobile balance to linemen for further improving their performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has decided to provide facility of free sim and monthly mobile balance to linemen for further improving their performance.

According to an office order issued by Director Administration Mian Muhammad Sohail Afzal here, the officers handling public complaints regarding maintenance, recovery and other repairing work would be offered free sim and mobile balance of Rs 300 per month.

The offer would be applicable from July, 01, 2019. The approval has been given by MEPCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Tahir Mahmood to bring more improvement in performance.

