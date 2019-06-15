UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO To Offer Monthly Mobile Balance Facility To Linemen

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

MEPCO to offer monthly mobile balance facility to linemen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has decided to provide facility of free sim and monthly mobile balance to linemen for further improving their performance.

According to an office order issued by Director Administration Mian Muhammad Sohail Afzal here, the officers handling public complaints regarding maintenance, recovery and other repairing work would be offered free sim and mobile balance of Rs 300 per month.

The offer would be applicable from July, 01, 2019. The approval has been given by MEPCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Tahir Mahmood to bring more improvement in performance.

Related Topics

Multan Mobile Company July 2019 From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

4 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

17 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

27 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.