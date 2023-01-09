Mepco to outsource 26 feeders to DI Khan, Rahimyar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to outsource 26 feeders 11 KVA of Dera Ismail Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan to prevent power pilferage, metering, billing and revenue collection.

According to General Manager, Customer Services, Engineer Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, the decision has been taken to bring improvement in the provision of uninterrupted power to consumers in both regions.

He said that the technical expenses, power pilferage, recovery of pending dues and other matters would be dealt by the concerned companies after outsourcing the feeders. He said that a tender has already been issued for this purpose which would be opened on February 06, 2023.

He said the company was striving hard to ensure the supply of electricity with the best voltage to consumers.