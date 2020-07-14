UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO To Purchase 24,400 Poles

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

MEPCO to purchase 24,400 poles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company will purchase 24,400 poles to improve performance and facilitate masses.

This was decided in Risk Management Company of MEPCO. The committee submitted recommendation to MEPCO board of Director for this purpose.

Official sources stated that 10,000 LTC poles and 14,400 High Tension poles will be purchased through procurement committee of MEPCO.

Related Topics

Multan Company MEPCO

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

16 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

31 minutes ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

31 minutes ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

45 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

46 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.