MEPCO to purchase 24,400 poles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company will purchase 24,400 poles to improve performance and facilitate masses.

This was decided in Risk Management Company of MEPCO. The committee submitted recommendation to MEPCO board of Director for this purpose.

Official sources stated that 10,000 LTC poles and 14,400 High Tension poles will be purchased through procurement committee of MEPCO.