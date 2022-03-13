MEPCO to purchase 3 lac new metres, cables soon

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) board of Directors has approved purchase of three lac new metres and 12000 kilometres cables for timely installation of new connections.

MEPCO would issue purchase orders soon which would help to end delay in installation of new electricity connections.

Spokesperson for MEPCO said that 20,000 conductors would also be purchased for installation of 11 kv feeders, bifurcation of feeders and provision of electricity in new areas.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar said that the company administration was taking revolutionary steps to provide better services to consumers.

He claimed that the shortage of material for new connections and replacement of faulty metres would meet soon.

He said that they would soon be able to provide new connections within given time period as provision of services to consumers at their doorsteps.