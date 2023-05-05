MEPCO to purchase 80 bucket mounted cranes for line staff

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, said on Friday that the Board of Directors (BoD) has approved purchasing 80 bucket-mounted cranes for the safety of precious lives of line staff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, said on Friday that the Board of Directors (BoD) has approved purchasing 80 bucket-mounted cranes for the safety of precious lives of line staff.

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan WAPDA hydro workers union members at MEPCO headquarters here.

He said that the cranes were being purchased with the financial support of the world bank and it would help to further reduce the accidents ratio into the field . He said that MEPCO workers were making it possible to achieve all targets by performing their duties with honesty and responsibility.

Bharwana said that the hard work of the workers to achieve the targets of recovery, and line losses set by the Ministery of Energy (Power Division) was appreciable.

General Secretary WAPDA hydro workers union, Khursheed Ahmad Khan expressed his grief and sorrow to CEO MEPCO over the demise of his wife and recited Fateha for the departed soul.

General Manager Operation Nasir Ayaz Khan Gurmani, Director General HR& Admin Chaudhary Khalid Mahmood and other officials were present.