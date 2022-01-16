UrduPoint.com

MEPCO To Replace Deteriorated Polls On Priority

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MEPCO to replace deteriorated polls on priority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Executive Engineer Operations of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Cantt Division Babar Ali Gujjar on Sunday directed the officers concerned to replace all damaged and deteriorated electricity polls at the earliest in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to complaint centres here, he said the departments concerned of MEPCO have been directed to identify the dangerous polls and wires in Cantt division. Which, he said, would be replaced as early as possible.

He said that system upgradation would be completed under crash maintenance program.

Babar Ali said the complaints of consumers were being resolved on priority and added that the SDOs have been directed to check complaints centres on daily basis.

He urged officers concerned to ensure all measures in order to facilitate consumers. He said that electricity supply with best voltage to consumers was priority and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Visit Babar Ali Sunday All Best MEPCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

7 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

16 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

16 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

16 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.