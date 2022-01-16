MEPCO to replace deteriorated polls on priority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Executive Engineer Operations of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Cantt Division Babar Ali Gujjar on Sunday directed the officers concerned to replace all damaged and deteriorated electricity polls at the earliest in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to complaint centres here, he said the departments concerned of MEPCO have been directed to identify the dangerous polls and wires in Cantt division. Which, he said, would be replaced as early as possible.

He said that system upgradation would be completed under crash maintenance program.

Babar Ali said the complaints of consumers were being resolved on priority and added that the SDOs have been directed to check complaints centres on daily basis.

He urged officers concerned to ensure all measures in order to facilitate consumers. He said that electricity supply with best voltage to consumers was priority and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.