MEPCO to set up power distribution centre for Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive officer Engineer Ikram Ullah Haq ordered to set up power distribution centre at headquarters to provide uninterrupted electricity supply during the holy month of Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive officer Engineer Ikram Ullah Haq ordered to set up power distribution centre at headquarters to provide uninterrupted electricity supply during the holy month of Ramazan.

The step has also been taken for resdressal of customers' complaints and for this purpose General Managers and Chief Engineers have been deputed during Sehar and Iftar timings, says a news release issued here on Thursday.

On every Monday, Chief Strategic Planner Itrurt Hussain, on Tuesday, General Manager Operations Tariq Mahmood Buttar, On Wednesday GM (Technical) Shafiq Ul Hassan, on Thursday Chief Engineer (O&M) distribution Abdul Raheem Somroo, on Friday Chief Engineer (development) PMU Noor Ahmed Somroo, while on Saturday and Sunday Chief Engineer (O&M) T&G Siddiq Ullah Khan will perform duties during Ramazan.