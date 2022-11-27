Mepco to start customer relation training for staff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) administration has decided to provide customer relation training to the staff of the operation department with the vision to improve liaison between the company and its consumers.

In line with special directives of Mepco CEO Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana, the company has selected 30 employees of different operation sub-division and revenue department for public relation training.

The training would be started from November 28 to December 02 at the regional training centre at the Mepco headquarters.

Mepco sources said that the administration was striving hard to provide maximum facilities to its consumers along with ensuring electricity supply with the best voltage.

The company was committed to bringing more improvement in the relationship between the company and its consumers.