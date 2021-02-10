UrduPoint.com
MEPCO To Take Strict Action Against Dead, Running Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

MEPCO to take strict action against dead, running defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) will initiate stringent action for recovery of dues from dead and running defaulters, said Chief Engineer O&M distribution, Abur Raheem Somroo.

He stated that connections of the defaulters would be disconnected immediately.

He warned that strict action would be taken against all those officers who failed to achieve target of line losses.

Power pilferers should not only be fined but FIRs should also be lodged against them.

Mr Somroo expressed these views chairing a meeting of XENs of Muzaffargarh circle on Wednesday.

The Chief Engineer ordered XENs and SDOs to visit the field and monitor line losses and recovery report on daily basis.

Customers are our fist priority, he said adding that staffers and officers should treat them with open arms to improve company image.

The complaints should be addressed within shortest possible duration, Mr Somroo maintained.

Line staff should take care of their lives and use T&P, he advised.

