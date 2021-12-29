Mepco upgrades 169 transformers

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has upgraded 169 different transformers of different power across the region under plans to provide high voltage power to the consumers and expand capacity of the system with a total cost of Rs. 39.8 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has upgraded 169 different transformers of different power across the region under plans to provide high voltage power to the consumers and expand capacity of the system with a total cost of Rs. 39.8 million.

A crash maintenance program has been launched for balancing, upgrading of distribution transformers, repair the transformers to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers during next summer.

During summer, the citizens in some areas have to face problem due to low voltage. The upgraded transformer will facilitate masses.