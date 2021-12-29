UrduPoint.com

Mepco Upgrades 169 Transformers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 09:25 PM

Mepco upgrades 169 transformers

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has upgraded 169 different transformers of different power across the region under plans to provide high voltage power to the consumers and expand capacity of the system with a total cost of Rs. 39.8 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has upgraded 169 different transformers of different power across the region under plans to provide high voltage power to the consumers and expand capacity of the system with a total cost of Rs. 39.8 million.

A crash maintenance program has been launched for balancing, upgrading of distribution transformers, repair the transformers to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers during next summer.

During summer, the citizens in some areas have to face problem due to low voltage. The upgraded transformer will facilitate masses.

Related Topics

Multan Company (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

PML-N utterly unfamiliar with national integrity: ..

PML-N utterly unfamiliar with national integrity: Shafqat

1 minute ago
 Rosstat Estimates Russia's Inflation at 8.39% in 2 ..

Rosstat Estimates Russia's Inflation at 8.39% in 2021, Highest Since 2015

2 minutes ago
 US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Boo ..

US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds ..

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Freight train service from Azakhel to Istanbul beg ..

Freight train service from Azakhel to Istanbul begins

2 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Completely Abolishes Death Penalty

Kazakhstan Completely Abolishes Death Penalty

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.