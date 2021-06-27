MEPCO upgrades 1883 transformers during fiscal year 2020-21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have upgraded 1883 transformers with funds of over Rs 256.9 millions during fiscal year 2020-21 for provision of new connections to consumers and system improvement.

From July 2020 to May 2021, the company has upgraded one transformer of 10 KVA, 39 of 15 KVA, 307 of 25 KVA, 361 of 50 KVA, 727 of 100 KVA and 448 of 200 KVA.

The transformers have been upgraded including 580 in Multan circle, 260 in DG Khan circle, 81 of Vehari circle, 347 of Bahawalpur circle, 115 in Sahiwal circle, 119 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 179 in Muzaffargarh circle, 161 in Bahawalnagar circle while 41 transformers have been upgraded in Khanewal circle.

The officials sources of MEPCO said that the upgradation of transformers would improve power supply system in the region besides resolving issues of low voltage and tripping.