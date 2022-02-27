MEPCO upgrades 212 transformers during fiscal year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have upgraded 212 transformers at a cost of Rs 48.8 millions during fiscal year 21-22 for provision of new connections to consumers and system's improvement. From July 2021 to January 31,2022, the capacity of 58 transformers was enhanced at a cost of Rs 11.3 million in Multan circle.

Likewise, 16 in DG Khan circle with cost of over Rs 3.9 million, 25 in Vehari circle at a cost of Rs 6.9 million, 27 in Bahawalpur at a cost of over Rs 5.7 million, 12 in Sahiwal at a cost of Rs 3.

5 million, 17 in Rahim Yar Khan with estimated cost of Rs 4.9 million, 24 in Muzaffargarh with cost of Rs 2.6 million, 17 in Bahawalnagar at a cost of Rs 6.2 million and 16 transformers were upgraded in Khanewal circle at a cost of Rs 3.4 million in line with special directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar.

The officials sources of Mepco said that the upgradation of transformers would improve power supply system in the region and also resolved issues of low voltage and tripping completely.