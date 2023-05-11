UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Upgrades 2,281 Transformers In Current Fiscal Year

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has upgraded 2281 transformers at a cost of over Rs 1.21 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23 for providing new connections and system improvement.

According to a MEPCO press release issued on Thursday, 435 transformers were upgraded in Multan Circle at a cost of Rs. 186 million, 234 in Dera Ghazi Khan at a cost of Rs.

142 million, 317 in Vehari Circle at a cost of Rs. 175 million, 57 in Bahawalpur at a cost of Rs. 19.4 million, 220 in Sahiwal at a cost of Rs. 104.5 million, 136 in Rahim Yar khan at a cost Rs. 62.2 million, 503 in Muzaffargarh at a cost of Rs. 190 million, 245 in Bahawal Nagar at a cost Rs. 194.9 million, whereas 134 transformers were upgraded in Khanewal circle at a cost of Rs. 47.8 million from July 1, 2022 to April 2023.

More Stories From Pakistan

