MEPCO upgrades 264 transformers to strengthen power supply

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) In a significant effort to provide better voltage supply to its consumers,Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has successfully upgraded 264 distribution transformers across its region.

This project aimed to address complaints of consumers of low voltage and tripping during summer.

According to MEPCO officials,transformers in multiple circles including Multan,D.G.Khan,Vehari,Bahawalpur, Sahiwal,Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar and Khanewal have undergone capacity enhancement to ensure improved electricity supply.

In three month of this year 148 million has been spent on transfer up-gradation projects .

Meanwhile,MEPCO’s Multan circle upgrade of 45 transformers at a cost of Rs.33 million.

D.G. Khan upgraded 21 transformers for Rs 5.3 million from July to September 2024.In Vehari,18 transformers upgraded for Rs.17 million and Bahawalpur received the most upgrades with 78 transformers enhanced for Rs.35 million.Similarly,52 transformers in Muzaffargarh,12 in Sahiwal,16 in Bahawalnagar and 22 in Khanewal have also been upgraded.

The purpose of all these measures was to provide better electricity supply to MECPO's consumers.